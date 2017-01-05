Jávea News

Blu Estate Agency Closes Its Doors Overnight!
Well was it a surprise? Maybe for some yes, but many long standing agencies in Javea were always wondering how long Blu’s reign would last.
Whilst employing 20+ staff plus the overheads, it was thought that there just wasn’t the business around to support that level of expense.
So, in the words of the great singer Freddie Mercury… Another One Bites The Dust!
