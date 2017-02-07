Jávea News

Denia Hospital Contracts a New Cancer Psychologist

February 07
12:32 2017
Denia’s Department of Health has contracted a new psychologist, Javier Murcia, who will provide his services in the area of ​​Oncology at the Hospital in Denia. The objective of Snr. Murcia, who is  an AECC (Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer) psychologist, is to offer psychological care to cancer patients at the hospital and their families who require it.

Last year, nearly 4,600 cancer patients were treated at Denia Hospital with a total of 3700 treatments dispensed. According to data provided by the hospital’s oncology department, the most frequent cases in the region of Marina Alta are breast, digestive, prostate and lung cancers.

Last Saturday (4th February) was World Cancer Day. In recognition of the event, Dr. Gassent, who is head of the oncology department at Denia hospital said “the Department of Health in Denia has well-equipped multidisciplinary teams for the treatment of cancer: specialized surgeons, plastic surgeons or interventional radiologists who carry out very innovative techniques available in very few centres, such as chemoembolization.” Chemoembolization is the practice of injecting anti-cancer drugs directly into the blood vessel feeding a cancerous tumour. Additionally, synthetic material called an embolic agent is placed inside the blood vessels that supply blood to the tumor, which traps the chemotherapy in the tumor.

Dr. Joan Manel Gassent

Dr. Gassent also praised the work of the multidisciplinary committees responsible for evaluating and analysing the various types of tumors treated at Denia. Their work is vital as early and appropriate diagnosis of cancer directly affects the mortality rate.

The head of Oncology also thanked the professionals in his department who give care on a day-to-day basis to cancer patients.

