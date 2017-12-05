Jávea News

 Latest News
  

Fire Brings Panic to Restaurant Diners in Javea Late Monday Evening

December 05
09:56 2017
Print This Article

A fire broke out late last night near to the WOK restaurant in Javea and as a precaution, the local police and fire brigade deciding to evacuate diners for safety reasons. It was heard that the police mentioned someone had a “gun” in the apartment in question but that is to be confirmed. Initially that was the prime reason for the evacuation.

It all happened around 9-10 o’clock with the local police on the scene blocking off access to the roundabout where the restaurant is located. Several ambulances were in attendence.

The fire continued to burn for a few hours as the fire brigade battled to get access to the complex. Being a top floor apartment (with dual inside and outside aspect), the fire seemed to be concentrated on the “inside” of the community and with minimal access, the fire brigade used ladders to access the property and dampen the fire.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Quick Links

Local Airport Flight Times

AirportAlicante Airport: Check Times
AirportValencia Airport: Check Times
Business Search:

Submit Your Business

Have a business or organisation based in and around Javea? Submit a listing to our business directory for FREE!

Most Popular Video

Riding Down Montgo By subscribing, you will be kept up to date with our latest video releases on YouTube.

Local Job Adverts

Pellicer Heredia solicitors are looking for a bilingual secretary (English and Spanish) a third language a considerable advantage, for their office in Moraira. Please send you CV to info@pellicerheredia.com or visit alicantelawyers.es for more information.

Featured Business Listings

© 2017 Copyright Jávea News. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.