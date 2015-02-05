Jávea News

Ibi (house tax), Basura (rubbish tax) and car tax are issued by the town hall of Javea (Xabia) once a year and you are given 3 months in which to pay them.

The car tax and basura are usually issued in April and IBI in August. Often it is difficult for owners to make sure they have funds in the bank, as there is no set date when it is taken from the account. On the other hand if you prefer to pay your bill by cash and get a receipt from the bank you have to avail yourself of the specific times in which you can pay the said bill at these banks – even if you have an account with the bank!! Also if you are as disorganised, it always seems to creep up on me when I have the least funds in my account!

Javeas Catastral Values Revised

New Electric Metres – Waste of Money?

All Change For 2015

This year (2015) all that is changing as the Javea town hall have finally relented to letting us pay our IBI, Basura and car tax in instalments. The process is painless and the staff at the Tesoro (treasury) office in Calle Mayor are more than helpful, even speaking a little English for those who have difficulties.

All you have to do is decide which bills you want to pay in instalments –just IBI, IBi and basura or IBI basura and car tax- and take in last year’s receipts to the Tesoro office in Calle Mayor.

You then decide how you would like to pay, 12 monthly payments, 11 payments etc etc. The amount is then calculated to your amount of payments and you are given a payment schedule, which decreases towards the end of the year – a handy Christmas bonus!

You are given the first payment receipt to take to the bank and you can arrange at the same time to call or email the treasury after that first payment to get the next bill sent by email or you can go to the office each time to pick it up. The payments are made for the 5th of every month.

Sabadell Bank

Unfortunately you can only set it up as a direct debit if you bank with Sabadell Bank. Apparently the town hall offered the service to all banks in the area but Sabadell were the only ones willing to organise it.

So if you are absent during the payment window or just like to take more control of your bills get down to the treasury office. The cut off point for a January payment is Monday 5th of January – after that you must arrange for 11 payments or less.