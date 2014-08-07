Jávea News

The number of tourists who visited Javea was slightly higher in July this year than in 2013, according to Antonio Miragall, Javea’s councillor for tourism. At the end of July, Javea hotels had an occupancy rate of 76.33%, which is over 3% percent higher than the previous year. Campsites had 58.6% of all spaces filled, a rise of 1% over July 2013. Holiday rentals in the form of villas and apartments saw an occupancy increase of 3%, a rise from 77% to 80%.

August looks set to see a bigger increase with hotels expecting at least 80% occupancy; which could rise to as high as 87% as somewhat surprisingly previous year’s statistics show many people tend to arrive without a reservation in August. It is forecast those who let holiday holiday villas and apartments will enjoy at least a 95% occupancy rate, and this figure could rise to 100% for at least for part of the month of August.

Brits and Russians Boost Local Economy

Oficina Información y Turismo de Jávea

All in all, these are encouraging figures as generally, during a World Cup year many people decide to stay at home. The reason for this could be they want to make sure they do not miss out on any games that may or may not be available to watch in their own language if they travel abroad, or perhaps visitor numbers typically drop due to thousands traveling to the host country. Whatever the reason, the way things are going, Javea business owners are unlikely to be too disappointed at the end of the summer of 2014.