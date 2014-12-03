Jávea News

Javea Town Hall – Enforcing White Tables On Pavements!

December 03
11:45 2014
We’ve heard that from next year, bars and restaurants that use public pavements, need to have “white” tables and chairs – not the multicoloured variaties that we see nowadays.

In an effort to upgrade the imagery of the town to visitors, gone are white “plastic” type chairs that many use at present, now they have to be “pretty” and good looking, preferable wooden or wooden coated.

We will endeavour to get the full specification that the Town hall has published. Watch this space!

2 Comments

  1. ScorpionGrant
    ScorpionGrant December 03, 11:54

    This will certainly create a few issues..can see it already

  2. thedarkdestroyer
    thedarkdestroyer December 03, 11:46

    Wonder how that affects the Arenal?..bet there will be some loopholes for the favoured few!

