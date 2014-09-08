Jávea News

Javea’s Barclays Bank To Become Another “La Caixa”

September 08
12:03 2014
Spain’s biggest savings bank “La Caixa”  have acquired Barclays Bank SAU which incorporates the retail and banking business of the British banking giant across Spain. The acquisition means La Caixa will increase it’s leadership as Europe’s largest savings institution as it stands to gain more than half a million new customers along with a network of 270 branches of Barclays and an additional 2,400 employees, as well as Barclays Bank SAU’s 21,600 million euros in assets.

Bankinter Is Moving!

The takeover will begin to take effect at the end of the year, and we can expect to see La Caixa banks replacing existing branches of Barclays across Spain in the early part of 2015. Clients of the Javea branch of Barclays situated on the Carreterra Cabo La Nao, will have their accounts reverted to La Caixa automatically – it will not be required that you reapply for an account if you wish to continue using the branch.

