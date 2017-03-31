Jávea News

New 6th Form School For Lady Elizabeth In Benitachell

March 31
10:05 2017
The International Schools Partnership, which owns the Laude Lady Elizabeth School at Benitachell, have announced plans for a new Seniors (6th form) school to be built alongside the present Junior school.

It will have an extensive Sports and Creative Arts centre as well as an Outdoor Theatre and Assembly Hall which will double up as an Indoor Theatre.

The Junior school will also be extended at the same time, details of which we will post as they become available.

Work will commence as soon as possible, and is expected to be completed on the Junior School by January 2018 and the seniors school by September 2018.

