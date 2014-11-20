Jávea News

An Iberdrola insider tells Javea News that the new white, all singing, all dancing electric meters currently installed in 75% of Javea homes may be umm…a waste of money!

They were installed so Iberdrola could read the meters remotely form their central offices, thereby doing away with the need to employ people to manually read the meters at your residence. The idea was also to cut off your electric remotely, as well as increase or decrease power capacity to your home…again without the need of a person physically visiting your villa or apartment.

Digital Metres In Javea – Iberdrola Prevents Electricity Fiddling

All this was great in theory but they have since found out the meter doesn’t or cannot actually “talk” to the Iberdrola computers, so yes, you have guessed it, they have had to re-employ people to manually come out and read your meters again.

Our insider tells that they hope to change these meters again by the end of 2017!

You couldn’t make these stories up could you?