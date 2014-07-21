Jávea News

 Latest News
  

Video: Moors & Christians Festival 2014

July 21
12:21 2014
Print This Article

Last week, from the 12th to the 20th July 2014, Javea celebrated the annual festival of the Moors and Christians.

Moors and Christians festivals are held throughout Spain at different times of the year, but are reconised most widely in the Valencian community, Alicante and Murcia.

Townsfolk will dress up as either as Moors or Christians and re-enact the battles when the Moors captured towns throughout the Iberian peninsula in the 8th century, and the subsequent reconquest of the provinces by the Christians.

Denia Fallas
Javea Moors And Christians Festival
Video: Moors and Christians Festival 2014

As usual, during the week long festivities, the people of Javea did the town proud with their fabulously colourful and detailed costumes, along with the accompanying lively music played by local music groups.

Check out the gallery below for photos of the Saturday celebrations for the Javea Moors and Christians festival 2014.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Gizmorina
    Gizmorina December 03, 16:38

    Still as spectacular as ever, but there definitely seems to be a drop off in crowd numbers to what it was 20 years ago..Europe?..Culture change?..Money?

Only registered users can comment.

Search for:

Submit Your Business

Have a business or organisation based in and around Javea? Submit a listing to our business directory for FREE!

Quick Links

Local Airport Flight Times

AirportAlicante Airport: Check Times
AirportValencia Airport: Check Times

Most Popular Video

Riding Down Montgo By subscribing, you will be kept up to date with our latest video releases on YouTube.

Featured Business Listings

© 2016 Copyright Jávea News. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.