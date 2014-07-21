Jávea News

Last week, from the 12th to the 20th July 2014, Javea celebrated the annual festival of the Moors and Christians.

Moors and Christians festivals are held throughout Spain at different times of the year, but are reconised most widely in the Valencian community, Alicante and Murcia.

Townsfolk will dress up as either as Moors or Christians and re-enact the battles when the Moors captured towns throughout the Iberian peninsula in the 8th century, and the subsequent reconquest of the provinces by the Christians.

Denia Fallas

Javea Moors And Christians Festival

Video: Moors and Christians Festival 2014

As usual, during the week long festivities, the people of Javea did the town proud with their fabulously colourful and detailed costumes, along with the accompanying lively music played by local music groups.

Check out the gallery below for photos of the Saturday celebrations for the Javea Moors and Christians festival 2014.