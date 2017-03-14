Jávea News

Due to the idyllic micro climate, perfect location for accessibility to and from the UK, plus of course the choice of some of the Costa Blanca’s best beaches on the doorstep, it is little wonder that Javea is not among the cheapest areas when it comes to buying property in Spain.

However, once in a blue moon something a little out of the ordinary becomes available on the open property market – like this charming casita with its own huge plot of land. While this modest home won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, if you have a small budget but big visions, it could be EXACTLY what you are looking for.

Located in the Valls area, the property has striking views of the majestic Montgo mountain, and is within easy driving distance of the beach and local amenities. It comes with a massive 2735 m2 plot, which is completely fenced off. Although the living space is small at 35 m2, this can be augmented by adding outbuildings for storage, using space-saving furnishings, and there is always the option to apply to the town hall for permission to add an extension.

We think this property would be perfect for:

Those with a passion for gardening or growing produce (you could even start your own smallholding business, selling organic fruits and vegetables) Animal lovers who want to enjoy the company of more than one pet (here is another business opportunity as you may be able to board animals) Anyone who loves peace and quiet but who still wants to be within easy reach of services and supplies Someone with a small investment budget who will do the property up to sell at a profit A couple with a small budget who would much prefer to live in a detached property with land rather than a tiny studio apartment Off-grid enthusiasts – the property is connected to mains water and can be connected to the grid – however it is the perfect size for off-grid solar-powered living, and heating bills will be a thing of the distant past as the house has a fireplace Anyone who prefers to be surrounded by nature as opposed to living in a town

This is a complete bargain property with enormous potential; one of the best buys we have seen on Javea’s property market for a long time. For that reason we doubt it will be available for very long, but it has only just come onto the market. If you would like to find out more, see here.