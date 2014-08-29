Jávea News

In September of last year, we reported how Javea had improved its transport infrastructure with the inauguration of the new bus station.

It is situated in Avenida Pamela, alongside the car park which allows for ample parking with a safe pick up and drop off area for cars and has a taxi rank. There are toilets and in time vending machines will be put in the kiosk area selling food and drinks.

Although it does not seem very big, it is a great improvement for passengers with some protection from the elements. The station is being used for local bus routes and intercity routes.

Javea Bus Timetables

Javea Bus Station

Now, in 2014, we have seen how Javea’s bus station has been of great benefit to tourists and residents alike this summer. As it came into service in September 2013, this was the first summer for passengers to feel the benefits. Instead of waiting in the sun as they had to when the old stop was in use, passengers could use the seating areas outside under ample shade and inside in the kiosk which in the heat of the afternoon sun was greatly appreciated.

Also, the kiosk area now has vending machines to serve hot and cold drinks and snacks. This has certainly made using public transport much more appealing.

Services that run from the station are long distance trips to Valencia and Alicante, the local bus to Denia hospital and Denia town and the regular local town services to the Port, Arenal, Toscamar and Costa Nova.