Javea Residents Evacuated From Their Homes After a Fire Scare

Around midnight on August 17th, a fire broke out in a fifth-floor apartment in the area of ​​the Arenal Beach. The ‘La Casona 3’ apartments are on the Avenida de la Libertad. Some apartments in this building are available as tourist rentals, but whether the fire started in a holiday rental flat is unknown. According to a spokesman from the Fire Brigade, the fire started in the home’s electrical panel.

The occupants of the flat quickly fled the building, and with the help of the Local Police, Civil Guard evacuated the other residents from the building. Three fire engines from Dénia quickly extinguished the flames. The neighbours could return home once the structure was reviewed and deemed safe.