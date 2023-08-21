One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Benitachell, Cumbre del Sol
Apartment for sale in Pueblo Atenea, Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell.
Beautiful newly completely renovated apartment, including electricity and water installations. Located 6 minutes walk from Cala del Morais and close to the Pepe La Sal supermarket, pharmacy and restaurant.
The apartment has 48 m2, distributed in a double bedroom, one bathroom with shower, living room with kitchenette and access to the balcony, a large pantry, a built-in wardrobe, air conditioning (hot-cold), brand-new appliances, dishwasher, oven, ceramic hob, fridge, and Smart TV.
Ideal for vacations, sold fully equipped and furnished.