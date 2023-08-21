One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Javea

This one-bedroom apartment is for sale on the Arenal in Jávea.

The bright apartment comprises 70m2 with a glazed terrace.

It os on the 3rd floor of a building with an elevator and parking.

The apartment has an ideal location, just 400 meters from the beach and close to restaurants, supermarkets, tapas, bars, shops and entertainment.

The layout is distributed in a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, a spacious living-dining room with an office kitchen and access to the 7.5 m2 glazed terrace. There is one bathroom with a shower.

It has a split unit hot-cold air conditioning.

The furniture and a private parking space are included in the sale.