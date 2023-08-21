Homeless Person Found Dead In Javea

This morning, Javea Town Hall confirmed the death of a homeless person found on the Avenida de Pla, one of the main roads going into the town. After receiving a notification, the Local Police arrived at the scene near the roundabout of Canal de la Fontana, where they discovered the deceased person, who is believed to have been homeless.

Emergency services were called and verified the person’s passing. Currently, the Local Police are conducting the necessary investigations to determine this incident’s circumstances. However, all indications suggest that the death occurred due to cardiac failure.