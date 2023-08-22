One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Javea

In a highly desired and well-known urbanization of Javea, we have this completely renovated one-bedroom apartment. We can access the apartment by stairs or with the elevator.

The apartment has a kitchenette and a spacious and bright living room with direct access to the large balcony to enjoy the beautiful views of the pool and community garden area.

The property has been completely renovated, including the electrics of the entire apartment. There is air conditioning throughout the property,

Double-glazed in the exterior windows and door, there are also mosquito nets and blinds, double built-in wardrobes, and closed community parking.

From the wonderful balcony, we can enjoy open views of the large community pool, with an area for children included. The community garden is beautiful and well cared for, including a play area for children.

All in all, this is a fantastic property, located in an area highly sought-after area and a step away from the Arenal beach area.