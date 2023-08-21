Two Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Javea

Fabulous top-floor duplex apartment for sale, in a privileged area of Jávea, within walking distance to the beach, coves, supermarket, pharmacy, restaurants, and all other amenities.

The apartment is in good condition and is distributed over two floors. On the ground floor, we have the living room, fully equipped kitchen with utility area, bathroom with shower and a large covered terrace with access from the living room to enjoy with family and friends.

On the upper floor are the double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a full bathroom. The master bedroom enjoys a terrace with beautiful views from where you can enjoy the sunsets.

The apartment has a garage space and an elevator.

Community fees: €243/Quarter

IBI city council tax: €440/year