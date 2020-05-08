Jávea News | Online Magazine | Business Directory

 Latest News
  • Police Fine Bank Visitor Over the Weekend The local police and Guardia Civil were out in full force over the weekend in Javea, envoking the lockdown currently in operation in Spain. Looking for people making “unnecessary” journeys...
  • The Spanish Government Creates a New Website for Covid-19 On the 26th March a website was launched by the Ministry of Health where citizens can request an appointment with their nearest Health Centre in the event they show clinical...
  • EasyJet Grounds Its Entire Fleet Of Planes, And Staff Help Covid-19 Patients EasyJet has stopped all operations amid the coronavirus crisis governments globally have restricted flights. The company will make a statement today on the 30th March regarding workers’ layoffs and plans...
  • Can Firms Remain Open? Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended firms that have decided to remain open and claims criticism comes from those who ‘hate the private sector.’ ZAHAWI has showed his support for...
  • Spain Introduces NEW Special Measures The president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, takes new measures in the face of rising people being tested for the Coronavirus infection and the worsening Spanish Economy. Sanchez has said it...
  

Costa Blanca Hotels Announce Some Reopenings During De-escalation Phase 1

Costa Blanca Hotels Announce Some Reopenings During De-escalation Phase 1
May 08
13:37 2020
Print This Article

A small number of Costa Blanca hotels are planning to open as most of the country enters Phase 1 of de-escalation. The hotels are located in the popular tourist destinations of Benidorm, Alicante, and Elche, but the first guests will not be tourists, but workers in need of accommodation. No tourists are expected until at least the end of June.

The Benidorm hotel to open is La Estación, which is part of the Poseidon Group, situated on the outskirts of Benidorm above the bus station. The hotel will open on May 18th.

In Alicante, the Hotel Campaniles will reopen on Monday May 11th. In Elche, the three-star Hotel Tryp will also open on Monday.

A few additionals hotels are considering opening albeit with fewer rooms available, including the Hotel Ibis in Alicante. The Hostal Savoy in Alcoy will open partially. During the pandemic the Savoy has been used for healthcare workers but will now open one floor for commercial guests.

The Pensimar hostel located in El Altet, which is around 10km south of Alicante city centre, is also expected to open at some point during the next couple of weeks.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Quick Links

Local Airport Flight Times

AirportAlicante Airport: Check Times
AirportValencia Airport: Check Times
Business Search:

Submit Your Business

Have a business or organisation based in and around Javea? Submit a listing to our business directory for FREE!

Most Popular Video

Riding Down Montgo By subscribing, you will be kept up to date with our latest video releases on YouTube.

Local Job Adverts

Pellicer Heredia solicitors are looking for a bilingual secretary (English and Spanish) a third language a considerable advantage, for their office in Moraira. Please send you CV to info@pellicerheredia.com or visit alicantelawyers.es for more information.

Featured Business Listings

© 2020 Copyright Jávea News. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.