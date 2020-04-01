Jávea News | Online Magazine | Business Directory

Driver Locks His Wife In The Boot To Make A 224-Mile Round Trip To Collect Ebay Bargain Windows

April 01
11:03 2020
Police in England discovered a strange cargo in the boot of a car returning from Salford to Coventry last week, as a woman was found in the boot. The pair had broken lockdown by breaching the UK lockdown rule to make “essential” journeys only.

The driver, the boot traveller’s husband, explained he bought a bargain set of windows on eBay for £15, which were too irresistible to miss. His wife could not fit in the car along with the windows, so was travelling in the boot for the return trip, when police apprehended the vehicle on the M6 in Cheshire.

“I’ve reason to believe you have a woman in the boot of your car, sir,” police informed the driver, as they discovered the hidden passenger.

Police then issued him with a Traffic offense Report (TOR).

Had that occurred in Spain, the outcome would be much different, a fine of at least €600 would have been dispensed, and possibly a criminal report would be made.

“You can leave your home to shop for basic necessities, such as food and medicine; take exercise – alone or with members of a household; for any medical need or to provide care to a vulnerable person; travelling for work purposes, but only where work cannot be done from home.”

Current lockdown rules in the UK state:

“You can leave your home to shop for basic necessities, such as food and medicine; take exercise – alone or with members of a household; for any medical need or to provide care to a vulnerable person; travelling for work purposes, but only where work cannot be done from home.”

