Jávea News | Online Magazine | Business Directory

On the morning of Sunday, the 29th March, a family of five from Madrid was caught in the Playa de Cala Ambolo, ignoring the decree of the current state of alarm due to Covid-19. They party consisted of the father, mother and a domestic employee, and the couple’s three children. The civil guard discovered them enjoying an outing to the empty beach while the vast majority of residents not partaking in essential tasks were locked indoors.

In addition, the Ambolo cove is currently closed to the public due to the risk of landslides, so the ban on accessing the beach was also broken by the family in addition to breaking lockdown.

The parent’s excuse was “they have to take the children out”.