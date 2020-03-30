Jávea News | Online Magazine | Business Directory

Spain Introduces NEW Special Measures
March 30
08:57 2020
The president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, takes new measures in the face of rising people being tested for the Coronavirus infection and the worsening Spanish Economy.

Sanchez has said it was now necessary to make stricter enforcements which will be approved today, Sunday March 29 at around 2.00pm.

It will basically affect all non-essential workers, they will probably be told to remain at home from Monday March 30 until Thursday April 9 (inc) but will continue to be paid during this time. This reduction in outside movement is intended to reduce the pressure on intensive care centres.

The full list of essential workers will be fully announced today but health workers, security workers and those in communication will be considered essential as will those working in the transportation of goods and food suppliers and also those in the tourist establishments who are accommodating essential workers, according to the Euro Weekly News

Added to the list will be workers in petrol stations, ports, airports, rail services, fire prevention staff, maritime safety and security, energy and water plants and staff at data process centres.

Corona Virus

