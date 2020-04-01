Jávea News | Online Magazine | Business Directory

 Latest News
  • Police Fine Bank Visitor Over the Weekend The local police and Guardia Civil were out in full force over the weekend in Javea, envoking the lockdown currently in operation in Spain. Looking for people making “unnecessary” journeys...
  • The Spanish Government Creates a New Website for Covid-19 On the 26th March a website was launched by the Ministry of Health where citizens can request an appointment with their nearest Health Centre in the event they show clinical...
  • EasyJet Grounds Its Entire Fleet Of Planes, And Staff Help Covid-19 Patients EasyJet has stopped all operations amid the coronavirus crisis governments globally have restricted flights. The company will make a statement today on the 30th March regarding workers’ layoffs and plans...
  • Can Firms Remain Open? Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended firms that have decided to remain open and claims criticism comes from those who ‘hate the private sector.’ ZAHAWI has showed his support for...
  • Spain Introduces NEW Special Measures The president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, takes new measures in the face of rising people being tested for the Coronavirus infection and the worsening Spanish Economy. Sanchez has said it...
  

Spain Records The Warmest Winter Of This Century

Spain Records The Warmest Winter Of This Century
April 01
11:07 2020
Print This Article

The average temperature in Spain was 1.8 higher than the norm for the season, with some areas observing highs of over 30ºC

This past winter in Spain was the warmest the country has witnessed this century. The average temperature was 1.8 degrees above the normal for the season, according to a report by the Aemet state meteorological service, which studied results from weather stations between December 1st, 2019 and February 29th, 2020.

Furthermore, the figures revealed this past winter was the second hottest since Aemet began maintaining regular studies in 1965. The warmest winter in Spain was the winter season of 1989-1990, exactly 20 years ago.

Last winter, Tenerife Sur airfield saw temperatures rise to 31.9ºC, which follows a trend that has been observed in many parts of the world: a rise in the amount of record-breaking average temperatures. Experts blame this phenomenon on climate change caused by human activity, which is creating a surge in greenhouse gas emissions.

Europe also saw one of its hottest winters since records started, with the average temperature 3.4°C over the average between 1981 and 2010. In fact, last February was the second hottest the planet has ever seen.

The dilemma, according to experts, is not the record set last winter or in the previous three months, but the fact record-breaking temperatures are increasingly common throughout this century and decade.

As well as the increase in average temperatures, some regions of Spain saw record-high maximum temperatures, according to the Aemet report. The airport in Valencia, for example, recorded a temperature of 29.6ºC, Spain also saw unprecedented lows. The enclave city of Melilla in North Africa recorded a tropical night with a low of 20.4ºC in the middle of winter.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Quick Links

Local Airport Flight Times

AirportAlicante Airport: Check Times
AirportValencia Airport: Check Times
Business Search:

Submit Your Business

Have a business or organisation based in and around Javea? Submit a listing to our business directory for FREE!

Most Popular Video

Riding Down Montgo By subscribing, you will be kept up to date with our latest video releases on YouTube.

Local Job Adverts

Pellicer Heredia solicitors are looking for a bilingual secretary (English and Spanish) a third language a considerable advantage, for their office in Moraira. Please send you CV to info@pellicerheredia.com or visit alicantelawyers.es for more information.

Featured Business Listings

© 2020 Copyright Jávea News. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.