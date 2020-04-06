Jávea News | Online Magazine | Business Directory

  • Police Fine Bank Visitor Over the Weekend The local police and Guardia Civil were out in full force over the weekend in Javea, envoking the lockdown currently in operation in Spain. Looking for people making “unnecessary” journeys...
  • The Spanish Government Creates a New Website for Covid-19 On the 26th March a website was launched by the Ministry of Health where citizens can request an appointment with their nearest Health Centre in the event they show clinical...
  • EasyJet Grounds Its Entire Fleet Of Planes, And Staff Help Covid-19 Patients EasyJet has stopped all operations amid the coronavirus crisis governments globally have restricted flights. The company will make a statement today on the 30th March regarding workers’ layoffs and plans...
  • Can Firms Remain Open? Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended firms that have decided to remain open and claims criticism comes from those who ‘hate the private sector.’ ZAHAWI has showed his support for...
  • Spain Introduces NEW Special Measures The president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, takes new measures in the face of rising people being tested for the Coronavirus infection and the worsening Spanish Economy. Sanchez has said it...
  

Police Fine Bank Visitor Over the Weekend
April 06
11:26 2020
The local police and Guardia Civil were out in full force over the weekend in Javea, envoking the lockdown currently in operation in Spain.

Looking for people making “unnecessary” journeys were they key objectives. Operating in the Arenal area, they stopped cyclists, walkers and car drivers.

One expat was fined €250 when attempting to use the ATM at the Caixa Bank near the new Mas y Mas on Sunday. He explained it was to pay a bill but the local police said he could pay that online and didn’t need to use the banks ATM machine.

As a sign of enforcing this rule, they also threatened to take his car away as further punishment. Only after heated discussions did the police allow him to drive home.

Once cyclist was seen to fly past the police believing he was immune to their “control point ” only to be shouted at and forced to stop by other patrol cars on the opposite side of the roundabout.

Their policy as explained many times is that if you make unnecessary journeys that cannot be justified then you will be stopped and fined.

